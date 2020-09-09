IDF soldier sought murderous revenge against commanding officer

Angry at being placed on kitchen duty, the soldier greased the brakes of his officer's car. Miraculously there were no injuries.

An IDF soldier who bore a grudge against his commanding officer for being placed on kitchen duty reportedly decided to embark on a murderous campaign of revenge against him.

According to Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), the soldier greased the brakes of his officer’s car with the intent of causing what could have been a fatal accident. Miraculously, no injuries were caused when the officer next drove his car – with his children inside – even though the brakes were so severely damaged that they had to be replaced.

The soldier was identified, arrested, and indicted.

A statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Office noted: “On September 1, 2020, an indictment was filed against an IDF soldier alleging that he deliberately endangered the life of an officer, when he tried to sabotage the officer’s vehicle with intent to cause bodily harm. The military prosecution service requested that the soldier be held in remand until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

“At the hearing, the military court extended the soldier’s detention until September 19, with the possibility of future extensions. The IDF stresses that it views such deeds with the greatest severity and will do its utmost to enforce the law against any soldier who acts in a similar manner.”