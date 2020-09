Know your enemy: The coronavirus Dr. Rivka Aboulafia-Lapid, virology & microbiology specialist at Hebrew University, speaks with ILTV about how to keep safe from COVID-19. ILTV ,

iStock Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks respiratory tract Dr. Rivka Aboulafia-Lapid, virology & microbiology specialist at Hebrew University, speaks with ILTV about how to keep safe from COVID-19.



top