Bnei David alumni are at the forefront of contributing to and building up Israeli society. Our yeshiva educates the students to be ‘men of faith in the practical world.’

The Corona crisis, the government budget cuts and the halt in donations from around the world have put the yeshiva in a very challenging economic position, and we are asking for your partnership and help. Your gift will help us to weather this difficult period and make you full partners in the study of Torah by married students who have completed their IDF service. Thanks to your support, they will be able to focus on their learning and continue to spread the light of Torah throughout Am Yisrael.

For a donation pleas click here

Our students are discharged soldiers and officers who have served in elite IDF units and have decided to return to the Beit Midrash to deepen their Torah knowledge before entering the civilian work force.

The batei midrash in Eli and Ma'ale Ephraim resound with the voices of Torah study and are filled with fervor and a deep sense of mission and love for Torah, Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael.

Bnei David alumni combine the inner strength they gained during their IDF service and afterward in the Beit Midrash, and embark on a life of practical endeavor, with a great sense of mission and powerful tools for significant contribution to all aspects of Israeli society.

We call upon you to lend a shoulder to our efforts, support our returning alumni and be our partner in scholarships for our married students.

צילום: ליאור שטול בוגרי צבא בלימוד בבית המדרש