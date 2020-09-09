Hong Kong's richest man says he plans to sell more of his assets in mainland China—worth billions. He's among the city's businessmen considered closest to china. Some are questioning why he's now distancing himself.
Hong Kong
iStock
|
Hong Kong’s richest man to sell $7B assets in China
Hong Kong's richest man says he plans to sell more of his assets in mainland China worth billions.
Tags: China hong kong businessmen
Hong Kong
iStock
Hong Kong's richest man says he plans to sell more of his assets in mainland China—worth billions. He's among the city's businessmen considered closest to china. Some are questioning why he's now distancing himself.
Hong Kong
iStock
top