TikTok to work with Israel to combat online anti-Semitism

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs, led by Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, hosted senior TikTok officials alongside representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Economy, Communications and Diaspora Affairs last night to discuss and formulate best practices to counter hate speech online, including calls for incitement and antisemitism.

Israeli government officials and the video-based social network agreed on devising a system of

collaboration to locate and remove hate-content, including educational initiatives for youth using the platform. Also agreed upon was both sides would convene regularly to build on the progress made during this first meeting.

Since taking office, Minister Farkash-Hacohen has been engaging with social media companies

to remove incitement and antisemitism from their platforms.

As a result, the MSA has held a series of meetings over the past weeks with representatives from Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Minister Farkash-Hacohen said: “The public discourse is taking place on social networks almost

exclusively. That is why I have set the goal for the Ministry to increase our technological capabilities as well as our discussions with social media companies to create a different, better reality. Our intention is that social media companies adopt transparent policies, and where relevant, remove incitement against the State of Israel. We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to achieve the necessary results.”

Elizabeth Kanter, TikTok's Director of Public Policy said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to meet with a number of representatives of the Israeli government to discuss this critical issue. Tiktok's goal is to encourage creativity and happiness, and we will not tolerate hate speech on our platform."