PA waters down criticism of Israel-UAE deal

Draft resolution to be discussed by Arab League doesn't include call to condemn, or act against Israel-UAE deal.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership has watered down its criticism of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates before an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday at which the accord will be debated, Reuters reports.

A draft resolution presented by the PA envoy, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the US-brokered deal.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas also issued instructions on Tuesday banning any offensive statements or actions towards Arab leaders, including UAE rulers, according to Reuters.

The draft Palestinian resolution to be debated by Arab foreign ministers said the Israel-US-Emirates announcement “doesn’t diminish Arab consensus over the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian cause is the cause of the entire Arab nation”.

“The trilateral announcement doesn’t change the principal Arab vision based on the fact that the two-state solution on the 1967 borders is the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East,” the draft says.

Abbas initially denounced the Israel-UAE deal and described it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back". He has also said that no peace would be achieved in the region by bypassing the Palestinian Arabs in favor of normalization of relationships between the Arab states and Israel.

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".