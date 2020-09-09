'Stop the funding for terrorists'

The Military Court of Appeals on Tuesday accepted the appeal of the widow of Chief Superintendent Baruch Mizrahi, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2014 in the Tarkumiya area, and significantly increased the compensation he was required to pay to Mizrahi's family and the other victims of the attack.

Hadas Mizrahi, widow of Baruch Mizrahi, told Arutz Sheva at the conclusion of the hearing, "I am leaving the Military Court in Ofer once again and I have already stopped counting the times I have been here for hearings. It is very important for me to be present here and I see the importance of accompanying the trial at every hearing."

"The trial took place about three and a half years ago and lasted a long time, and today the terrorists again appealed the sentence they received, which was two life sentences and a fine of 250,000 shekels," she said.

“Today after the hearing, the fine increased by more than a million shekels and the terrorists' appeal was rejected. The pain is with us all the time and will be with us until the day we die. The attack was cruel and the court spoke again today and I hope the compensation money will reach us."

"Now the job of the State of Israel is to act against the terrorists and bring about deterrence. Without these measures, terrorism will continue. The terrorists' family has a lot of money, because they receive huge salaries from the Palestinian Authority, some of which come from the State of Israel. Israel could have prevented the transfer of some of these funds and it does not do so in order to have peace, which leads to the continuation of terrorism," she explained.

"As victims of hostilities, we will do everything we can to ensure we receive the money in order to take care of our mental and physical health and to continue living our lives," Mizrahi stressed.