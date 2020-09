Is the political violence in the US today careening toward a second Civil War?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Robert Spencer, Director of Jihad Watch, and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

In one of Spencer’s recent articles, "We Haven’t Seen Political Violence Like This in America Since… the Civil War", he stated that the political violence in the USA today is careening toward a second Civil War.

How so? And who is behind BLM, ANTIFA, and the radical left chaos on American streets today?