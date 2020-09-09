The government plays politics instead of fighting the coronavirus

What will happen during the high holidays, when some are insisting on holding services in synagogues despite the infections?

As Israel was about to implement a closure on its “red communities,” with coronavius cases spiking out of control, the government yesterday decided to implement a “night curfew” instead in Israel’s most hard-hit towns and communities.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh berates the government for playing politics as thousands of new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed daily.

What will happen during Rosh Hashanah and the high holidays, when some are insisting on holding services in synagogues despite the infections?

What about the mass protests still taking place against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu?

All of these questions and more, as Israel is in the midst of it’s hottest September in 118 years.