British PM to announce new restrictions on social gatherings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across on Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

From September 14, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting and fined if they fail to comply, Johnson will say, according to Reuters.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Britain has begun to rise sharply again in recent days. Although testing is more widespread and the number of people in hospital is well below the peak of the outbreak, ministers fear it is beginning to slip out of control.

“We need to act now to stop the virus spreading,” Johnson will say. “So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.”

The previous limit on the number of people who could socialize together was 30.

The new rules will not apply to workplaces or schools, and there will be exemptions for weddings, funerals and some organized team sports, according to Reuters.

There were 2,460 new infections reported on Tuesday, 2,948 on Monday and 2,988 on Sunday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August and attributed to high transmission among young people.

After announcing a lockdown on March 23 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Britain, Johnson in May outlined a roadmap for a return to routine.

The British Prime Minister himself dealt with the virus and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.