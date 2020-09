Watch: Large arrest operation in Judea and Samaria About 60 Hamas terrorists were arrested in a large-scale operation in Yatir, Hebron and the area. Kobi Finkler ,

IDF Spokesperson's Unit IDF soldiers in arrest operation About 60 Hamas terrorists were arrested on Monday night in a large-scale operation, the largest since Operation Brother’s Keeper, in the Yatir and Hebron areas.



top