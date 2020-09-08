Son of former Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem's Old City dies of COVID-19

Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, one of the deans of the Chayei Moshe yeshiva in Jerusalem, passes away two months after contracting coronavirus.

Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, one of the deans of the Chayei Moshe yeshiva in Jerusalem and son of the former Chief Rabbi of the Old City of Jerusalem, Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, has passed away at the age of 57.

Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl contracted coronavirus about two months ago and, after his condition deteriorated, was hospitalized in the coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

137,159 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel since the pandemic broke out in Israel last March, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening.

To date, 1,040 people have died in Israel as a result of the coronavirus, ten of them since Monday night at midnight.

936 patients are currently hospitalized in Israeli hospitals, 454 of them in serious condition (143 of whom are on respirators) and 168 in moderate condition.