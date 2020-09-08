Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,040

454 patients are in serious condition, 143 of whom are on ventilators. Death toll rises by 10 over the last day.

137,159 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the State of Israel since the epidemic broke out in Israel last March, according to data published by the Health Ministry tonight.

1,040 people have died from the disease to date, ten of whom died over the last day.

The number of patients who have recovered so far stands at 106,996, and the number of active cases currently stands at 29,123.

936 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals, while the rest of the patients are being treated in their homes or in coronavirus hotels around the country.

454 patients are in serious condition, 143 of whom are on ventilators. 168 patients are in moderate condition.