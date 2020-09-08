Senior Health Ministry officials enter isolation

Coronavirus commissar Prof. Roni Gamzu went into isolation Tuesday evening after a member of his task force tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Preliminary epidemiological investigation led to the decision that Prof. Gamzu and other staff members who were in contact with the staff member enter isolation in accordance with procedures.

"Prof Gamzu will continue to conduct the fight against coronavirus from his place of isolation and on this occasion emphasizes the duty of extreme caution and the need to enter isolation even with light exposure to prevent the possibility of infection," a statement said.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and his office staff, who were present next to the carrier, were also required to go into isolation. In addition to the Minister, the other senior officials who will be in isolation: Deputy Health Minister MK Yoav Kish, Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy, Health Ministry Chief of Staff Kobi Tzoref, Ministry Spokesman Adv. Uri Schwartz, Prof. Ran Blitzer, and Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Noma, head of the haredi desk.

Earlier today, Gamzu held a briefing for the public, to explain why it was necessary to impose a night curfew on dozens of red cities in Israel.

Gamzu said that he "understands the frustrations" of the residents of these communities. ''I apologize in full for all the cities that are currently in the process of being restricted. Apologies to the residents, mayors, businesses. Coronavirus obliges us to take unpleasant steps, all in order to maintain our health. That's the only thing that guides me."

He promised that the daily number of tests would reach 100,000 by November 1.

A new study commissioned by Revolver News concludes that COVID-19 lockdowns are ten times more deadly than the actual COVID-19 virus in terms of years of life lost by American citizens.

Drawing upon existing economic studies on the health effects of unemployment to calculate an estimate of how many years of life will have been lost due to the lockdowns in the United States, and weighing this against an estimate of how many years of life will have been saved by the lockdowns, the results suggest that the lockdowns will end up costing Americans over 10 times as many years of life as they will save from the virus itself.