NBC News/Marist poll says Biden favored by seniors but lagging with Latinos in key state.

A new NBC News/Marist poll says President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are tied in Florida eight weeks before Election Day, with ballots being mailed to state voters later this month.

Trump and Biden both enjoy support of 48 percent of likely voters, with the President leading among Latinos, and Biden favored by seniors more than Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Among a wider universe of all registered voters, Trump gets 48 percent and Biden 47 percent.

Trump leads among men (58 percent to 38 percent), White voters (56 percent to 41 percent), and Whites without college degrees (63 percent to 35 percent).

Biden’s biggest advantages are among Black likely voters (83 percent to 11 percent), women (57 percent to 40 percent) and independents (51 percent to 40 percent).