UAE-Israel agreement to be signed at White House on Sep. 15

Abraham Accords to be signed next Tuesday with Prime Minister Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed in attendance.

The Abraham Accords, the peace agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, will be signed in a special ceremony at the White House next Tuesday, on September 15, the Trump Administration announced Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed will attend the ceremony at the head of the Israeli and Emirati delegations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed he had accepted an invitation to the White House to participate in the ceremony. "I am proud to be heading to Washington next week, at the invitation of President Trump, and to be taking part in an historic event at the White House, when Israel signs a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates."

The agreement is the third of its kind between Israel and an Arab state, following peace agreements with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.