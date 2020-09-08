Coronavirus coordinator Gamzu enters isolation

Member of Coronavirus task force tests COVID-19 positive; Gamzu and staff members in contact with the staff member to enter isolation.

"Magen Yisrael" coronavirus task force head Prof. Roni Gamzu went into isolation Tuesday evening after a member of the task force tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Preliminary epidemiological investigation led to the decision that Prof. Gamzu and other staff members who were in contact with the staff member enter isolation in accordance with procedures.

"Prof Gamzu will continue to conduct the fight against coronavirus from his place of isolation and on this occasion emphasizes the duty of extreme caution and the need to enter isolation even with light exposure to prevent the possibility of infection," a statement said.