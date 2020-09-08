

Watch: The Maccabeats New Year song Music video for "Bashana Haba'a," a song of hope for the year to come, based on popular classic Israeli song. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

screenshot Bashanah Haba'a The Maccabeats released a new song ahead of Rosh Hashanna, the Jewish new year. The song, 'Bashana Haba'a' (in the next year), presents a hopeful vision for the year to come, and is based on a classic Israeli hit from 1970. The original 'Bashana Haba'a' featured music by Nurit Hirsch and lyrics by Ehud Manor.



top