Netanyahu apologizes: 'They turned him into a terrorist for no reason'

Prime Minister relates to revelations about investigator against him and apologizes to family of Israeli Arab killed by police fire.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu briefed reporters during a visit to the city of Beit Shemesh Tuesday evening, during which he addressed the fight against the coronavirus and recent revelations about the investigations against him.

During the briefing, Netanyahu referred to the revelation of the email sent by former State Attorney Shai Nitzan regarding the manner in which the police determined that Yaakov Abu Elkien, who was killed by police fire, was a terrorist.

The prime minister accused the police of giving false information, apologized to the family members and said "they turned him into a terrorist for no reason."

Commenting on the revelation of the suspicion of a conflict of interest on the part of a senior investigator who handled Case 2000 against him, Netanyahu said, "Exercise governmental authority in a criminal way to prevent negative coverage and to receive positive coverage. In their view, this is bribery."

"This is what they did to me and to the Elkien family. This is what they do every day to the citizens of Israel. I think it is critically important that there be an immediate and independent investigation here. This is the only way to restore confidence in the rule of law and ensure our democracy."