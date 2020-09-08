Netanyahu meets with Chad senior officials

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today met with Chad Cabinet Chairman Abdul Kareem Debi and Chad's intelligence chief Ahmad Kugeri at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu discussed with them appointing ambassadors and opening missions, including the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem. They also discussed strengthening cooperation between Israel and Chad in a variety of areas, including counter-terror, cyber, water, and agriculture.

The meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister's Staff, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, and the head of the Middle East and Africa Division at the National Security Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Netanyahu told the chairman of the cabinet and the son of the president of Chad, "The most important thing is that you send a warm greeting from me to your father and the citizens of Chad.

"I mentioned our relationship during the peace talks with the Emirates. I would like to not only note the relationship between us, but also to promote it even further. Welcome. It's good to see you," Netanyahu added.

During the day, the delegation from Chad met with NSC head Ben-Shabbat, and with the acting director general of the Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, and later held a series of meetings with other parties.