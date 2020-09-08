Class will 'explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across Global South, including from people such as Che Guevara.'

The College Fix reports a private university in Virginia will offer a freshman writing seminar this fall titled How to Overthrow the State.

The course at Washington and Lee University “places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society,” according to its online course description.

Students will learn how they will “attain power,” “communicate with the masses,” and improve people’s lives.

The course description said the class will “explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South,” including from people such as Che Guevara, Mahatma Gandhi and “Franz Fanon.”

The course promises students an opportunity to create their own manifesto and write a “persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory.”

A campus spokesman denied that the purpose of the class is to teach students to overthrow the state, however.

“This particular seminar is taught by an assistant professor of history with a specialty in modern Latin American history, a period during which a number of revolutions took place,” university spokesman Drewry Atkins Sackett told The College Fix.

Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk responded: “If the past few months have taught us anything it is that these are not just thought experiments happening in isolation on college campuses.

“These ideas spill out onto the streets and they metastasize into very real terror and violence,” Kirk said.

“We should not be surprised by violence and looting in our streets, or calls to abolish whole swaths of law enforcement, when we ask students to plan their own governmental coups.”

Kirk called for President Donald Trump to withdraw federal aid to Washington and Lee University until the school ends and replaces the class.