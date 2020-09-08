Tee-shirts with yellow 'Jude' star sold on Amazon

T-shirt offered for sale on Amazon's British website; 'The Holocaust was not something to create merchandise for profit.’

The Amazon company removed from its UK website a black t-shirt with a yellow star featuring "Jude" in German. The item, which sold for £14.99, was described as a memorial gift and a "way to honor the victims of the Holocaust".

The Jewish-British "JC" website that broke the story, quoted an Amazon spokesman condemning the sale. "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available," he clarified.

The shirt was unveiled yesterday in the UK and drew heavy rage. Relating to repeated such items for sale on Amazon, Holocaust Educational Trust Director Karen Pollock, said in an interview with the Jewish Chronicle: “Time and time again we have made clear to Amazon that selling items which trivialise the Holocaust are unacceptable. It is incomprehensible that this item would be sold under ‘novelty’ t-shirts.

“The Holocaust was not something to create merchandise for profit, it was the systematic murder of six million Jewish men, women and children. This item needs to be removed - and once again we implore Amazon to take this issue seriously and re-evaluate its policies.”