Terrorist ordered to pay NIS 1.2 million to victim's family

Appeals court accepts appeal of widow of Baruch Mizrahi, who was murdered by a terrorist in 2014.

The Military Court of Appeals accepted the appeal of the widow of Chief Superintendent Baruch Mizrahi, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2014 in the Tarkumiya area..

The terrorist, Ziad Awad, who was released from the deal to secure the release of IDF soldier Gilad Schalit, was ordered to pay NIS 1.2 million to Mizrahi's estate.

"His goal was to shed the blood of as many Jews as possible," the judge ruled, adding that "because he was intimately familiar with the prison, he tried to blame his son" for the attack.

In the same decision, the court rejected the terrorist's appeals against the verdict and sentence and added compensation of NIS 150,000 to each of the three victims who survived (including the widow, Hadas Mizrahi, who was seriously injured, their son and another minor) and NIS 50,000 to each of the three people who were in the second vehicle which was struck by the terrorist.

"The amount of compensation awarded does not constitute even initial compensation for the many physical and mental damages he inflicted. Therefore, there is room to determine a higher compensation," the judge wrote in his decision.

Mizrachi was killed while he was driving to a Passover seder with his wife and children. The terrorist fired an automatic weapon at Mizrachi's vehicle and another vehicle.