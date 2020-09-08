Gamzu: I understand the frustration, but we must do something

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu explained Tuesday why it was necessary to impose a night curfew on dozens of red cities in Israel.

Prof. Gamzu said that he understands the frustrations of the residents of these communities. ''I apologize in full for all the cities that are currently in the process of being restricted. Apologies to the residents, mayors, businesses. The coronavirus obliges us to take unpleasant steps, all in order to maintain our health. That's the only thing that guides me."

He promised that the daily number of tests would reach 100,000 by November 1.

Earlier today, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted to impose daily curfews on dozens of cities and towns across Israel in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The final list of towns included in the plan was presented Tuesday, spanning 40 municipalities.

Set to begin Tuesday night and last for one week, the plan will impose curfews on the 40 towns and cities every night, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

During the curfew, residents of the towns and cities in question will be barred from walking more than 500 meters from their homes, and most businesses will be required the close, with the exception of businesses offering ‘essential services’.

Schools will close in the affected towns and cities – with the exception of special education, which will be permitted to remain open.