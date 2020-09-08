First of three Elul drashas: Faith and Insecurity

Faith & Insecurity" -> Watch the first of a special 3-part series of drashot I've recorded as we approach Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur‏

"Faith & Insecurity"

Watch Part 1 of my 3-part series of drashot for Elul 5780

Dear Friends,



As we approach the Yamim Noraim, the Days of Awe, we all know things are going to be a little different this year. Many people won’t be able to get to shul due to the various restrictions in place. Yet over the past few months we have seen how technology has become a great unifying factor, allowing us to connect spiritually, even if we haven’t always been able to connect physically.



That is why this Elul, I’ve recorded a series of three drashot (short talks, each around 15 minutes in length) which look at some of the key themes of Rosh Hashannah and Yom Kippur as they relate to the ongoing challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.



You can now watch the first of these drashot, entitled “Faith & Insecurity”, by clicking here or on the image below. I hope you find them interesting and even inspiring, and I want to personally thanks Lundy and Fred Reynolds for their generous sponsorship of the series.

The second drasha of the series, entitled "Rethinking Failure", will premiere on my Facebook page tomorrow (Wednesday 9th September) at 2pm ET / 7pm UK / 9pm IL. If you wish to be notified when it goes live, please click here. Otherwise we will email the recording out later this week.



With blessings and best wishes,

