3,392 Israelis diagnosed yesterday with coronavirus

920 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 463 listed in serious condition and 154 in moderate condition.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning updated that on Monday, 3,392 verified coronavirus infections were diagnosed.

The number of active patients now stands at 27,723 people. The condition of 463 patients is defined as serious, of whom 127 are on respirators. A further 154 patients are in moderate condition.

There are currently a total of 920 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized.

The death toll from complications with the virus is 1,026. Yesterday, 40,382 tests were conducted, of which about 8.7% came out positive.