Trump fires back at rivals on coronavirus vaccine

Trump hints coronavirus vaccine will be available before election, accuses Democratic rivals of undermining public confidence in vaccine.

US President Donald Trump on Monday again hinted a coronavirus vaccine will be available before the November election, as he accused his Democratic rivals for the White House of undermining public confidence in the immunization.

His comments came days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take Trump's word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine, if one were ready before the November vote.

Biden also weighed in on Monday, saying he wanted transparency and scientific facts on any future vaccine.

"I'm worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he's (Trump) undermining public confidence," Biden added, according to AFP.

Trump fired back and said his rivals in the November 3 vote had both delivered "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric."

"It's so dangerous for our country what they say," Trump told a press conference. "The vaccine will be very safe and very effective."

Last week it was reported that the Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

On Monday Trump suggested again that a vaccine could be available before voters head to the polls.

"We're going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date," Trump said.

The President announced several weeks ago that the US government will purchase 100 million doses of Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently in late-stage human trials.

In addition to Moderna, AstraZeneca and the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance are also working on a vaccine.