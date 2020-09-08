MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid-Telem) spoke on Monday on Radio 103FM and commented on the tensions in his party over MK Ofer Shelah's call for primaries for the leadership of the party to be held.

"It is impossible to do this at a moment’s notice, when the entire country is in a state of chaos because of the coronavirus. Yair Lapid's response was very clear. It is permissible to quarrel, even families have disagreements, and I hope we will return to cooperation soon. Shelah is important to us," said Levy.

Levy also commented on the failure to approve a budget, saying, "I am annoyed by many crooked things in this country. There has been no state budget since 2018 and there are two guys fighting among themselves. You understand that if there is no budget our credit rating may fall and we will pay a huge price in the coming years."

Regarding the coronavirus, Levy asserted that state officials are the ones confusing the public.

"This government is not functioning in any way. I sit on the Coronavirus Committee and I have not missed a single meeting since the day it was established. The Ministry of Health is unable to provide accurate data. Every time it turns out that the ministry either provided missing data or provided surplus data."