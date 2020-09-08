Turkish New Year nightclub terrorist sent to life in prison

Turkish court sentences Uzbek gunman who killed 39 people in 2017 attack on Istanbul nightclub to jail for life.

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Uzbek gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub minutes into New Year's Day in 2017 to jail for life, AFP reported.

The Istanbul criminal court handed Abdulkadir Masharipov 40 life sentences -- one for each of the victims and one for the massacre itself -- for "deliberate murder" and "violating the constitution."

Masharipov received a separate, additional 1,368 year sentence for attempted murder and a firearm law violation, according to AFP.

The court also sentenced fellow convict Ilyas Mamasaripov to 1,432 years in prison for helping plot the attack.

Masharipov was captured on January 17, 2017 by police who said he had acted on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS). The jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack two days after it took place, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

The attack killed 27 foreigners, including 19-year-old Lian Zaher Nasser, an Israeli Arab from the city of Tira. Three other Israelis were wounded.

Masharipov denied the charges against him in court last year.

Turkey was hit by a string of terror attacks blamed on jihadists and Kurdish militants in 2015 and 2016.

Turkey has since stepped up its campaign against ISIS at home and abroad.