'Wake up, terrorists: Israel has become a regional superpower'

What are the pros and cons of peace with the Emirates, and where might it take Israel?

Israeli, UAE and US officials meet in Abu Dhabi

In spite of terror, boycotts, and the falsifying of history, Israel flourishes, grows, and becomes a regional power in the Middle East and even the wider region.

Also, more countries are moving their embassies to Jerusalem, and Turkey is invading parts of Lebanon. What is unfolding?

With guests: Alex Traiman, Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate and Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book "Muslim Winter".