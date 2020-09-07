Two Jews injured in clashes with Arabs in Binyamin region

Two Jews lightly injured by rocks thrown at them by Arabs near the community of Kochav Hashachar.

Arabs attacked a group of Jews near the Binyamin region community of Kochav Hashachar on Monday evening.

Two Jews were very lightly injured by rocks that were thrown at them and did not require medical treatment.

Yisrael Gantz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council, arrived at the scene of the incident and said, "A week after the shameful announcement about the prosecution of farmer Eitan Ze’ev who was accused of attempted murder while dozens of terrorists tried to kill him, we get another serious incident near Kochav Hashachar."

"The prosecutor's scandalous decision gives legitimacy to terrorists to continue to carry out acts of terrorism. Tonight it ended with Jewish people getting injured and it could have been much more serious."

"The justice system must understand that its attitude against Jews who defend themselves is a green light [for Arabs] to harm us," Gantz said.