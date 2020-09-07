Health Minister 'understands all our fundamental rights'

'But what about the rights of a citizen who has diabetes or lung disease?' - Edelstein.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said tonight, "I understand the fundamental right of all of us to pray, protest, and have weddings with 1,000 guests. But what about the rights of a citizen who has diabetes or lung disease? The rights of those who built the country and today are in an at-risk age group? What about the doctors and nurses - do all of these people have no rights?" Edelstein wondered.

“I suggest everyone tell themselves how they would deal with to the coronavirus plague” Edelstein added. "There are no miracles and this is not nothing. If everything is open and normal and there are no restrictions and masks, the results would be more contagions."

“As a result, two percent of those hospitalized and 0.8 percent of all patients would die. You can go in one direction and you can go in another direction. It is impossible to lower the numbers while at the same time having everything be open,” Edelstein concluded.

2,234 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed over the last day, out of 19,350 coronavirus tests results which were obtained, the Health Ministry reported Monday evening.

The number of active patients now stands at 26,722, 470 of whom are in serious condition and 139 of whom are on ventilators.

Six patients have died of the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,026.