Watch: Americans unite to 'recall' failed governor of California One America News Network says hundreds of thousands of signatures to remove Gov. Gavin from office have already arrived. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters California governor Gavin Newsom Just a small list of the radical governor's measures include: attempting to remove Trump from the 2020 ballot, defending sanctuary cities and illegal aliens, and fighting efforts to build a border wall in Califronia.



