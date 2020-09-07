

MK Sharren Haskel: 'Our relationship with Israel-loving Christians is a strategic alliance' Deputy Knesset Speaker awarded prestigious honor from All Nations Convocations for her commitment to Judea and Samaria. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Spokesman MK Haskel receives award Deputy Knesset Speaker Likud MK Sharren Haskel today won a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for her work to strengthen ties with Israel-loving Christians from the All Nations Convocations organization. The award was given to her for her activities in the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC), which she chairs.



The award has previously been given to Yariv Levin, Ayelet Shaked, Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein, as well as to representatives from abroad, such as the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.



Josh Reinstein, Director of the KCAC, said: "Sharren is the youngest winner of this prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. As long as she is here, the communities in Judea and Samaria are safe. Faith-based diplomacy is the strongest weapon we have in our diplomatic arsenal and is the reason that embassies, such as the U.S and Guatemalan embassies, have moved to Jerusalem. The most recent example of this is the President of Malawi’s declaration that he will establish an embassy in Jerusalem.”



Over the past 14 years, the All Nations Convocations organization has brought hundreds of Bible-believing Christian MPs to Israel from more than 120 countries. Each year these MPs meet with members of the KCAC in order to strengthen the connection between their country and Israel and present a Lifetime Achievement Award to a deserving politician who has advocated for the land of Israel. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the physical event could not take place in the Knesset this year. Representatives of the All Nations Convocation presented Deputy Speaker Haskel with the award at a small meeting in the Knesset, filming the meeting in order to share it with their tens of thousands of followers worldwide in an online event.



Award winner, MK Sharren Haskel, said: "As Chair of the Subcommittee on Foreign Relations, I believe that our relationship with Christians who love Israel is essential to the foreign relations of the State of Israel. It is this community which leads the moves which support Israel in the United States, Australia, Brazil and many other countries. It is an essential strategic alliance and must be nurtured. "



