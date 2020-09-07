The Knesset Land of Israel Lobby and the Yesha Council today held an emergency meeting.

Lobby co-chair MK Chaim Katz opened the conference and said: "I believe the Prime Minister wants the development of settlement and therefore the Supreme Planning Council must be convened.

"It's inconceivable that they don't convene the planning council. We issued a letter to the Prime Minister, we must try and influence through convening the Lobby. I strongly believe the Prime Minister wants development of settlement and through the Lobby the tools need to be examined to prove to Netanyahu that the Council must convene. Localities are growing and there are basic needs that must be promoted."

Lobby co-chair MK Betzalel Smotrich said: "The population in Judea and Samaria is growing at a significant rate relative to the rest of the country. Strengthening settlement is the number one task. It's impossible to accept a reality where settlement isn't promoted. There is a cabinet decision to hold a planning council and since January there's been no meeting.

"When they put on the brakes, even if it's later approved, it creates a bottleneck that makes it difficult to develop settlement. Any delay in planning produces a greater delay afterwards in construction. The plans must be advanced now. I congratulate the Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister for approving all the plans and calling on the Prime Minister to convene the planning council. Hopefully the Prime Minister will not leave Gantz to the Right of him," Smotrich said.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhiani stated, "I'm unwilling to accept an equation where we're going to be held hostage by this or that situation. We didn't come as thieves in the night. The Israeli governments sent us to settle the area. I can't see how a Rightist prime minister can't justify why the committee doesn't convene. It's not just residential construction, it's also freezing a day center for people with special needs. The freeze today is not like the freeze in the days of Obama."

"No matter what the political reasons - the Prime Minister must be real and determined. There's no reason for us to become 7th-class citizens. There is no difference between a resident of Karnei Shomron, Har Bracha, Eli, or Beit She'an, Beit Shemesh or somewhere else. I expect the Prime Minister to conduct himself in Hebrew and not in English," Elhiani concluded.