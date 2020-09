Remember the short-lived NBA player boycott following the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin? Turns out, Obama put an end to it.

HILL.TV say the NBA players' boycott that didn't last very long came to an end after former president Barack Obama told athletes they were making the wrong move.

After the so-called "boycott" failed miserably, the NBA did enact certain "social justice" measures. Now that Obama has intervened to make a little political profit for himself, all is good with the world again.