On the day his suspected killers were brought to justice, take an inside look at a Hollywood thriller about the Saudi dissident.

A political thriller, Kingdom of Silence, about the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who may have known more than the Gulf state was willing to tolerate, is expected to premiere on SHOWTIME on Friday, Oct. 2.

Media sources reported that Khashoggi's suspected killers were sentenced to seven-20 years in prison by a Saudi court today.