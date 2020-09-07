Avigdor Liberman calls government COVID-19 decisions 'illegal'

Yisrael Beyteinu Party Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman today attacked the decisions made by the government regarding coronavirus.

"In recent days, the State of Israel has been in a state of disarray. We hear countless talks about a closure, but what is needed is order," he said.

He said, "It can't be that critical decisions, such as postponing the budget, opening the school year, or restrictions on red cities are made at the last minute. Nothing is done in an orderly manner, everything is fired from the hip as a result of pressure and dirty-dealing. It can't be that the citizens of the State of Israel have become hostages of Deri, Litzman, and Gafni. The decisions of the Corona Cabinet aren't made on the basis of scientific data, nor are they transparent nor done in a logical way."

"In fact, Netanyahu sacrificed public health on the altar of maintaining the coalition, so all decisions made are clearly illegal," Liberman stated. "I suggest the public act in accordance with common sense and not in accordance with government guidelines.

"Moreover, I call on local government to take responsibility, appoint its own coordinator, and manage the crisis alone. The government has failed miserably. In the end, those who are at the forefront, those who face the public every day are the mayors," added the Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman.

"The government has lost the public's trust and doesn't deserve it, so the way to deal with the problem at the moment is through local government. The Coronavirus Cabinet must be abolished, and at the government level the whole issue should be centralized with the IDF and Home Front Command," he said.

"In addition, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the VAT reduction must be announced by 10%, from 17% to 7% until the next Rosh Hashanah in order to increase private consumption. These are the steps I would take today," Liberman noted.

In response to Liberman's remarks, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said, "I was very sorry to hear what Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Liberman said. As public leaders, we have a duty to conduct the democratic debate between us properly using all parliamentary tools, but a call to citizens for each man to do what is right in his eyes, in a way that will create anarchy and endanger the health of all citizens of the country, is irresponsible. This is the opposite of the personal example and leadership required of us all to overcome the crisis together."