Police declared unlawful assembly after hundreds of rioters tried to storm ICE building.

Rioting following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Portland police attempted to disperse "peaceful protesters" on the 83rd day of rioting in the city.

When rioters attempted to storm the ICE facility, Homeland Security and police tried to break up the unlawful assembly as anarchists targeted officers with lasers and stones.

A Star Wars theme song played in the background as the clash continued to escalate in the latest round of violence.