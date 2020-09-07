Lapid: No one gives me ultimatums

Yesh Atid chairman and opposition leader Yair Lapid rejected calls by Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah to hold primaries for the party leadership.

"We started a process a few months ago to examine options for the democratization of the party. That's the natural next step of a major party, of the alternative to the government. We are working with our branch heads so that we can hold the first party conference during 2021. At that conference we will find the best way to hold internal elections for leader of the party," Lapid said at the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

"There will be an election, I welcome it and it's time. But we'll do it without pressure. No-one sets me an ultimatum. I won't let the things that ruined parties like Labor or Kadima, ruin Yesh Atid

"Yesh Atid has thousands of members who have been fighting for years. They have earned through their sweat and toil, by standing at junctions and bridges, the right to forge the identity and choose the leadership of the party

"Yesh Atid-Telem is the only alternative to Netanyahu's rule. We have one clear goal: To replace the government of Israel. To get Netanyahu out of Balfour and form a government, led by me, which will go to work fighting the coronavirus and fixing the economy.

"There is nothing less important to the Israeli public during this time than party politics. The country is collapsing under the strain of the Corona crisis, the public is feeling the pressure. The last thing people want to see is politicians focused only on themselves.

"And yet, our friend, Knesset Member Ofer Shelah last week proposed holding open primaries in Yesh Atid and presented his view directly to the press.

"As part of the process we have been working on in the party we have looked at various methods of holding internal elections. One of the ways we ruled out was open primaries. Open primaries are vote bundlers, dirty deals and all the things that are not, and never will be, a part of our DNA. It is all the things that ruined other parties. That suggestion was rejected.

"The internal elections process will be built together with the branch heads and key activists. Yesh Atid Telem is the only genuine alternative to Netanyahu's rule. We have a clear goal: To replace the government of Israel. To get Netanyahu out of Balfour and form a government, led by me, which will go to work fighting the coronavirus and fixing the economy," Lapid said,