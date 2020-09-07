Report: UAE to send delegation to Israel on September 22

United Arab Emirates reportedly planning to send official delegation to Israel in two weeks ahead of signing of formal deal.

The United Arab Emirates is planning an official state visit to Israel for later this month, according to a report Monday afternoon.

Reuters cited a source familiar with the provisional itinerary who said that the UAE delegation’s trip to the Jewish state is tentatively scheduled for September 22nd.

The official visit is said to be a reciprocation of last week’s visit by US and Israeli delegations to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

Neither Israel nor the UAE commented on the report.

The US, Israel, and the UAE announced on August 13th that the UAE and Israel had agreed to normalize relations, following talks brokered by the Trump administration.

The two sides are expected to sign a set of formal agreements, dubbed the Abraham Accords, in the coming weeks, most likely at a ceremony at the White House.