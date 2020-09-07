Rare disease causes boy to lose weight when he eats

Avraham Tawill is a husband and father of 5. He had a happy family until unexpected tragedy struck 2 years ago. Now, they need your help.

Avraham Tawill is a husband and father of five. The Tawills were a regular, everyday family until about two years ago, when tragedy struck in broad daylight. Avraham’s infant daughter Rivky suffered a stroke, a rare medical condition for a child. The sickness caused severe neurological damage to her eyes and entire right side of her body. Two years have passed but she is still in an expensive rehabilitation program. The young parents had hoped the worst was behind them after the stroke had passed. They never expected that this was only the first chapter in a long chain of suffering.

While their daughter was hospitalized, the couple's son Yitzchok Chaim was diagnosed with an eating disorder causing him to lose weight whenever he has anything to eat. Yitzchok was hospitalized after growing increasingly skinny. He now requires an expensive formula to regain and stabilize his weight. To make matters worse, Rivky was further diagnosed with FMF which causes fevers and painful inflammation to her joints. Since there currently exists no treatment or even sedatives to ease her pain, the Tawills have to watch their baby girl suffer around the clock.

Since the impoverished family is simultaneously taking care of two hospitalized children and three at home, they are unable to hold a job and are forced to live in a cramped, 27-meter apartment with barely enough room for a young couple; let alone a family of seven. The younger children have no mattresses to sleep on, so they end up falling asleep on their parents' bed before being transferred to the floor.

The challenges facing Avraham and his family have caused them severe suffering. If you're able to help, any amount will be highly appreciated. Donations are being accepted via their family emergency fund.

