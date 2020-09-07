Biden: If you like your country, you can keep your country

On June 15, 2009, as, what would become, “Obamacare” was being written by Obama and his Democrats, then-President Obama, in a speech the the American Medical Association, unequivocally stated about his soon-to-come healthcare law,

“That means that no matter how we reform health care, we will keep this promise to the American people: If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor, period. If you like your health-care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health-care plan, period. No one will take it away, no matter what.”

Then-President Obama wasn’t a stupid man; Obama was just a complete liar. Obama knew his healthcare law would obliterate his “promise” for people to keep their doctors and healthcare plans. Obama’s political philosophy was, and is, simply: Get what you want by any means necessary.

August 31, 2020, in the wake of bad ‘focus group’ polling on the Kenosha Black Lives Matter violence, Democrat Presidential Nominee Joe Biden emerged from his basement and commented on the violence and Trump’s attacks by stating,

"Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America, safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops."

Notice, Biden didn’t affirmatively state “I am not a radical socialist.” But, I’m not here to quibble. I will prove that, in fact, Joe Biden is a radical socialist cum-communist who has a “soft spot for rioters” and who will destroy the America, the soul of freedom, liberty and the American Way.

How? By connecting laws that have already been enacted in Democrat local and state jurisdictions of “no bail,” “no prosecutions,” “no police,” “no jail” to Biden’s “intellectual” bedrock thesis that “America is a ‘systematically racist’ country.”

There is only one way to truly solve America’s “systemic racist” country if you subscribe to that thesis: : eradicate “racist bail” and “racist jail,” and hence, eradicate America. Biden may sugar-coat his “systemic racism” cyanide all he wants, but that is the veneer to the Democrats federalizing their revolution of “no bail, no jail” anarchy. To effect this “fundamental” transformation, Biden has learned the big-lie method from Obama well. Biden’s newest lie is: If you like your country, you can keep your country.

First, let’s understand the history of Joe Biden’s intellectual pervasive obedience to the “America is a ‘systemically racist’ country mantra.

1. Joe Biden: White America 'has to admit there's still a systemic racism'

In January 2019, at an Al Sharpton National Action Network event, Biden said, "The bottom line is we have a lot to root out, but most of all the systematic racism that most of us whites don't like to acknowledge even exists. . . . We don't even consciously acknowledge it. But it's been built into every aspect of our system. . . . Because when your schools are substandard, when your houses are undervalued, when your car insurance costs more for no apparent reason, when poverty rates for black Americans is still twice that of white Americans, ... there's something we have to admit. Not you -- we -- White America has to admit there's a still a systematic racism. And it goes almost unnoticed by so many of us."

2. Biden: Racism in US is institutional, 'white man's problem'

In August 2019, Biden said, Racism in America is an institutional “white man’s problem

visited on people of color.”

3. Joe Biden says white people can 'never fully understand' racism

In September 2019, Biden told the 16th Street Baptist Church congregation in downtown Birmingham on Sunday as they commemorated the 56th anniversary of the bombing that killed four black girls in 1963, that, “In a centuries long campaign of violence, fear, trauma, brought upon black people in this country, the domestic terrorism of white supremacy has been the antagonist of our highest ideals since before the founding of this country.” During his 20 minutes at the pulpit, Biden condemned institutional racism as the direct legacy of slavery and lamented that the nation has “never lived up to” the ideals of equality written into its founding documents. But then he added a more personal note — perhaps the closest he would come to addressing his detractors. “Those who are white try,” Biden said, “but we can never fully understand.”

4. Biden blisters Trump, says ‘moment has come’ to deal with America’s systemic racism

In June 2020, in a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall, addressing the civil unrest across America following the death of George Floyd, Biden said, “the moment has come” to deal with systemic racism and deeply ingrained economic inequality — and insisted that the nation can’t wait until November’s election and its outcome. “I call on the Congress to act this month,” Biden said, urging lawmakers to start “with real police reform” and citing proposed legislation outlawing choke holds.

5. We must ‘face the deep open wound of systemic racism,’ Biden tells Texas Democrats

In June 2020, Biden told Texas Democrats, “it’s time for us to face the deep open wound of systemic racism in the nation.’

6. Biden: There is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement - Systemic racism exists everywhere in US, not just in law enforcement

In June 2020, asked by CBS’ O'Donnell whether there is systemic racism in law enforcement, Biden replied, "Absolutely. But it's not just in law enforcement, it's across the board. It’s in housing, in education. It’s in everything we do. It’s real. It’s genuine. It’s serious, . . . Not all law enforcement officers are racist. My lord, there are some really good, good cops out there. But the way in which it works right now is, we've seen too many examples of it," he added.

7. Biden: We must urgently root out systemic racism, from policing to housing to opportunity

In June 2020, in an USAToday Op-Ed, Biden stated, “We should also be directing our resources to actively undo the negative effect systemic racism has had on opportunities for black Americans....

"Racism has been a fixture in our society for hundreds of years. It will take leadership at the highest levels of our government — and sustained grassroots pressure from communities who will no longer stand by silently when injustices are inflicted on people of color. Vitally, it will require all of us to examine our own conduct, our deeply ingrained habits and our own thinking.”

8. Biden To Wisconsin Democrats: It's Time To Face Systemic Racism

In June 2020, in a speech to Wisconsin Democrats, Biden said, "It's time for us to face the deep, open wound of systemic racism in this nation," Biden said. "Nothing about this is going to be easy or comfortable, but if we simply allow this wound to scab over once more without treating the underlying injury, we will never truly heal." Biden added, that the Democrats needed to stand up "with black and brown communities" to win the battle for the soul of the nation.

9. Joe Biden releases plan to tackle inequality: 'Race neutral policies' insufficient

In June 2020, Biden released a written plan for alleging reducing systemic racial

disparities for African Americans, and Biden tweeted,

"Race-neutral policies are not a sufficient response to race-based disparities. We need to tackle systemic racism head-on and ensure everyone has a fair shot at the American dream."

10.Biden calls for America to tackle 'systemic racism' in 4th of July message

In July 2020, in a “4th of July speech,” Biden said, "American history isn’t a fairytale. The battle for the soul of this nation has been a constant push-and-pull for more than 240 years. But it’s a battle we can and will win — together"

and “Our country was founded on an idea: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ We’ve never lived up to it. Jeﬀerson himself didn’t – he held slaves, women were excluded. But once proposed, it was an idea that couldn’t be restrained. We have a chance now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed, a full share of the American dream. We have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country."

11.Systemic Racism in US Has A History of over 200 Years : Biden

"American history isn’t a fairytale. The battle for the soul of this nation has been a constant push-and-pull for more than 240 years. But it’s a battle we can and will win — together"

12.NBC Video - Biden: ‘America is ready’ to root out systemic racism

In August 2020, in an NBC video, Biden said, ‘America is ready’ to root out systemic racism.

13.Biden: We’re going to be addressing the original sin of this country, 400 years old.

In September 2020, in the wake of the Kenosha riots, at Grace Lutheran Church, where he met with community leaders after a private session with Blake and his family Biden said, We’re finally now getting to the point where we’re going to be addressing the original sin of this country, 400 years old. . . . slavery and all the vestiges of it.”

I quoted these Biden quotes to show you the depth and extent that Biden’s “systemic racism” mantra has defined the core of Biden’s presidential run, and the depth and hysteria of his statements.

No one is going to claim that there is no racism in America. There is racism against blacks. There is also racism against Asian Americans, Jewish Americans, and countless other ethnicities.

And, there is also racism of against white Americans by large sections of America. Unfortunately, in many ways people anywhere in the world are “tribal” to some extent.

Can America improve? Sure. Is America constantly improving itself. Absolutely. In fact, the strength of America is that the imperative to anti-racism is built into America’s DNA. America is the exact polar opposite of “systemically racist.” And, name me a major country in the world that is actually less racist than America. So, America migh not be perfect but America is “systemically“ improving itself.

The imbedded poison in Biden’s “systemic racism” mantra is not that that “America can and must improve itself,” but that the “Old ‘Systemically’ Racist America” must be “rooted out” and destroyed. Biden is “Throwing out the country with the bath water.”

And, unfortunately, Biden’s “Campaign slogan” is not an ethereal insane abstract futuristic policy promise, it is the “here-and-now” root of the Democrats’ state and local on-the-ground actions that have already decimated law and order in this country’s city streets.

Biden’s “systemic racism” chant is the intellectual theoretical root of the actually already implemented and enacted “no bail for crimes” laws, wholesale release of violent felons from jails, “defund the police” chants, moves to “no jails,” “looting is reparations,” “reparations,” State Attorneys’ General, and cities’ district attorney’s’ failing to prosecute wide ranges of serious crimes, police paralysis in the face of rampant looting and arson. These are all real already locally enacted catastrophic policies that the Democrats have effected all based on the idea that the America and its Criminal Justice system is “systemically racist.”

So, when Biden invokes the tagline “systemic racism,” Biden is directly incorporating by reference his intent to federalize all of these actually lunatic already-existing concrete “no bail,” “no jail,” “no prosecution,” “looting is reparations” policies that will truly destroy America.

The 70’s TV show Baretta had a tagline, “Don’t do the crime, if you can’t pay the time, don’t do it.” The Democrats have turned the TV Baretta’s, admonition upside down and backwards. The Democrats’ motto is: “Yes, do the crime, cause, you won’t do the time, just do it.”

These “systemic racism” “cures” are already being fully enacted by the Democrats currently in power bringing catastrophic crime and disorder to the Nation’s inner-city communities which, in fact, needed the most law and order. Were Biden to be elected president, he would implement and extend these insane policies on federal level, and compel all states to follow suit with the extortionist threats of Federal defunding if the local states and cities “didn’t ‘root out’ the ‘systemically racist’ policies of ‘bail,’ ‘jail’ for criminals, and ‘racially disparate’ prosecutions.” When Biden says he intends to “fundamentally transform” America, Biden means he wants to turn the entire country into a “no bail” “no jail” country.

But what was Biden’s own words in his very speech where he said, "Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America, safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops."

Biden stated, "We are facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying, . . . economic devastation, unwarranted police violence, emboldened white nationalists, a reckoning on race. . ..”. But instead of condemning looting,

Biden blamed “white” people” and “unwarranted police violence,” for the looting. And,then topped it off with “a reckoning on race” chaser. In short, Biden is using code for a federal policy of full “no bail-no jail-looters can loot and destroy small black and minority-owned businesses, if they feel that they don’t like what they believe is “unwarranted police violence.”

Biden has adopted the Black Lives Matter platform, lock-stock and barrel, as the new America Constitution. AKA, “If you like your country, you can keep your country.” A vote for Biden or any Democrat, is a vote to destroy America.

