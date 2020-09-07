After murdering Rabbi Shay Ohayon, terrorist planned to kill more Jews - but was stopped by security forces, says indictment.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist was indicted Monday morning for the murder of an Israeli man in central Israel last month.

Khalil Doikat, a 46-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Rujeib, near Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, was charged with murder under aggravating circumstances Monday at the Central District Court in Lod, for the death of 39-year-old Rabbi Shay Ohayon in late August.

According to the indictment, Doikat had been working at a construction site in Petah Tikva, after legally entering Israel with a work permit.

Prior to the attack, Doikat had, the indictment said, resolved to murder Israeli civilians or security personnel “for Palestine, the Palestinian people, for the Al Aqsa Mosque, and for Allah”.

On the day of the attack, August 26th, Doikat took a knife from the kitchen of a trailer used at the construction site and hid the knife in his pocket, and left the work site.

At 1:15 p.m., Doikat spotted Rabbi Ohayon as he walked past him on the street. Doikat drew the knife and stabbed Rabbi Ohayon three times.

A passerby who saw Doikat stabbing Rabbi Ohayon hurled an object at the terrorist, hoping to help the victim. Doikat then left Rabbi Ohayon, who had already been mortally wounded.

While leaving the scene of the attack, Doikat planned to attack additional Israelis, but was quickly apprehended by security forces who were dispatched to the scene.