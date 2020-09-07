Fatah lauds Munich Olympic terrorists as 'courageous heroes'

Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, the largest party of the Palestine Liberation Organization, marked the anniversary of the Munich Massacre on Sunday by lauding the terrorists who participated in the attack that murdered 11 Israelis during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

In a Facebook post uploaded by the official page of Fatah's Central Region, they wrote: "On this day, the fighters of Fatah's 'Black September' carried out the operation in Munich that embodied the meaning of heroism, courage and sacrifice of the Palestinian fighter for the Palestinian homeland."

Nadav Segal, a member of the Arab Desk of the Zionist Watchdog group Im Tirtzu that reported the post, accused Fatah of promoting a two-faced policy.

"Fatah, like the rest of the PLO's organizations, continues to promote a two-faced policy where on the one hand it claims to shun terrorism, and on the other hand, it lauds murderers, names schools after them, and pays them salaries."

Segal added: "Im Tirtzu will continue to fight for the truth and against the pro-terror activity promoted on social media by members of the PLO and other radical groups."