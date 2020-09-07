Noor bin Laden, critic of Islamic terrorism, endorses Laura Loomer

Loor bin Laden, the estranged relative of Osama bin Laden, is esteemed today for her human rights work and for couragously speaking out against radical Islamic terrorism and extremism. The resulting intimidation and persistent threats of death haven’t deterred her. She has repeatedly expressed her praise for President Trump. Now, she’s throwing her support behind Republican Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

​

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Loor stated, “Another 9/11-style attack may be just around the corner if Joe Biden is elected president.” She continued, “You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society”. Bin Laden also noted, “In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

Lastly, the article announced Noor’s endorsement for Laura Loomer, “Laura has been very vocal about this and I commend her for being brave enough and speaking out”. Laura has said of Noor, “She is a very kind hearted person.”

Here we have two prominent and courageous women defending modernity and civilization from Jiihadist barbarism, something to be praised by American institutions, yet almost the opposite has happened. Noor’s endorsements have hardly been reported and Laura is unfairly and harshly attacked as “far right” or some kind of a conspiracy theorist.

Like many issues digested and regurgitated with lies by our mainstream press, the attacks on Loomer are baseless and can only be attributed to political bias.

Loor and Laura have continuously warned us about shady dealings stemming from adversarial nations and regimes. Recently, their suspicions were justified by a scandal at one of America’s public

Professor Rabab Abulhadi of San Fracnico State, who lectures in Arab and Muslim ethnicities and Diaspora studies, had organized a Zoom discussion with terrorist Lelia Khaled; at the tune of 28 million dollars.

universities. Professor Rabab Abulhadi of San Fracnico State, who lectures in Arab and Muslim ethnicities and Diaspora studies, had organized a Zoom discussion with terrorist Lelia Khaled; at the tune of 28 million dollars.

Lelia Khaled is a veteran member of the leftist terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). She has held the rifle in multiple airplane hijackings. What was this Zoom discussion supposed to be about? According to antisemitism.org, the 28 million dollars used to fund the discussion was provided via the CARES act; our taxpayer dollars.

American Democracy is under attack before our very eyes. Middle Eastern countries are currently pouring money into American colleges, obviously because they see an opportunity to advance their own interests. According to many sources, like USANews, which stated, “A sum of 6.5 billion dollars in “gifts” from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates has gone unreported and is currently being investigated by the Trump Administration.

In that same article it was reported that, “‘The largest colleges and universities are multi-billion dollar, multi-national enterprises using opaque foundations, foreign campuses, and other sophisticated legal structures to generate revenue that is intermingled with domestic sources of funding from tuition, grants, and the like,’ Education Department official told Congress in a preliminary report on the agency's investigation’.”

These universities shape the young minds of a future generation and could, and do, indoctrinate our students with anti-American propaganda.

A recent example of our indoctrinated youth was announced by the The United States Department of Justice on Friday Sept. 4th when “a federal criminal complaint charging Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (Hamas).” These instances aren’t coincidental. Loor and Laura have been expressing similar situations while the public refuses to heed their warnings.

A Jewish woman and the niece of Osama Bin Laden have found common cause and are joined in an untypical alliance against another untypical, but highly toxic, alliance; a deranged left and its love affair with radical Islam. It’s time to stop saying these instances are far-fetched and to start opening our eyes to the danger that lies ahead. We should express gratitude and embolden courageous voices like Noor Bin Laden and Laura Loomer.

Angela Van Der Pluym is a Jewish girl from Chicago. She has a Political Science degree with an emphasis in Public Law and is part of the Young Leaders cabinet of Herut Noth America.