912 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 449 in serious condition

Three coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s in critical condition. Nearly 450 patients in serious condition, with 1,019 deaths recorded.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Israel continues to rise, hitting 916 Monday morning, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

On Sunday, 2,157 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed, with 315 new cases diagnosed early Monday morning.

The total number of infections reported since the pandemic began is now 131,641.

Of those, 103,846 have ended in recovery, with 26,776 cases currently active.

The death toll is 1,019, including three coronavirus-related fatalities on Sunday.

Out of the 26,776 cases which are currently active, 25,860 patients are either in home quarantine or at coronavirus hotels, with 916 in hospitals.

There are currently 449 patients in serious or critical condition, with 155 more in moderate condition. Among those in serious condition, 136 are on respirators.

Among those in critical condition are three patients in their 30s and 40s who are being treated at Carmel Hospital in Haifa. The three patients do not have any known pre-existing conditions. All three are hooked up to cardiopulmonary machines.

The percentage of tests which returned positive Sunday was 11.8%, marking a significant increase over previous days, with 10.0% of tests returned Saturday and 8.5% of tests returned Friday being positive.