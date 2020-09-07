PA threatens to cut ties with countries that relocate embassies to Jerusalem

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), threatened on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority will sever ties with "any country that will move or open its embassy to Jerusalem".

“We urge all nation states to abide by international law, including security council resolutions 478 and 2334. Violating international law is a sign of weakness not strength,” tweeted Erekat.

“The most obvious violation of international law is Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem, and any recognition of such illegal annexation in any form is not only flagrant violation of international law, but also total disrespect for the UN charter and the relevant UN resolutions,” he wrote in another tweet.

“International law specified occupation by force of other people’s territory is the highest form of terrorism. Enough lies and blackmail. No one can normalize Israeli settlements, annexation and occupation,” said a third tweet by the chief PA negotiator.

The tweets follow Friday’s announcement that that Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021 and that Kosovo would recognize Israel. These moves are included in an agreement on economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo which was signed at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Following that announcement, Erekat tweeted, "Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election."

On Saturday, the PA “foreign ministry” condemned the intention of Kosovo and Serbia to open embassies in Jerusalem, saying doing so is "blatant and unjustified aggression against the Palestinian people and their issue."