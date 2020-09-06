After a six-month freeze, 5,000 housing units authorized in Judea & Samaria

Defense Minister and head of the Blue & White party MK Benny Gantz has authorized the advancement of construction of almost 5,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria, after almost half a year during which the Planning Committee did not meet even once.

Channel 12 reports that Gantz decided to allow the Committee to meet, and permitted it to give a go-ahead to the plans for the thousands of units – provided the Prime Minister does not stall the process, as he has done in the past.

In various interviews granted in recent days, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin confirmed that the Likud has indeed stalled construction in Judea and Samaria in the last few months, with the hope that taking this step would persuade the Americans to permit Israel to apply sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.