'The coronavirus is hurting everyone, we must stop its spread'

Netanyahu denies Arab or haredi towns were singled out for designation as 'red' cities, says serious measures needed to contain pandemic.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a video message Sunday night, pushing back on claims that new restrictions on cities with high coronavirus infection levels were singled out.

In his address, Netanyahu denied that haredi and Arab towns, which disproportionately make up the list of several dozen towns and cities labelled as “red” communities, were singled out due to their demographic makeup.

The prime minister went on to justify the government’s plans to impose new restrictions on some 40 towns and cities with high infection levels of the coronavirus, saying that Israel must take steps to curtail the virus’ spread.

“The coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between peoples or within peoples. The coronavirus hurts everyone. Right now Israel has dozens of ‘red’ cities.”

“Cities are not chosen to be ‘red’ because of a desire to harass [a demographic group] or some controversial decision – they are chosen based on scientific results; based on the number of patients and the rate of infection.”

“We must take steps to curb the spread of the virus at events, at weddings, and at schools. We will do what we need to responsibly. Don’t listen to the populists and those spreading disinformation.”

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu met with haredi ministers Aryeh Deri (Shas) and Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) and Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss alternatives to a planned lockdown for some 33 towns and cities across Israel, including haredi population centers such as Bnei Brak, Elad, Emmanuel, Rekhasim, Beitar Illit, and parts of Beit Shemesh.

The meeting was scheduled after haredi mayors penned a scathing letter to Netanyahu, warning that the haredi public would “never forget this injustice” of imposing a new lockdown on predominantly haredi towns.

After the meeting, Netanyahu appeared ready to back lesser restrictions, including the closing of schools and 12-hour daily curfews every night, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., requiring the closure of most businesses.